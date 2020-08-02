YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttar Pradesh BJP chief tests positive for Covid-19

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Aug 02: The chief of Uttar Pradesh’s BJP unit, Swatantra Dev Singh, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself at his home as per doctors’ advice. Singh made public this information on Sunday in a tweet in Hindi.

    UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh
    UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh

    "I had been experiencing initial symptoms of COVID-19 and underwent a test for it. I was found positive for COVID-19,” said Singh in his tweet.

    The leader also requested his acquaintances who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the infection. “I request every person who came in my contact to get themselves tested for infection and quarantine themselves as per the guidelines," he added in his tweet.

    "On the advice of doctors, I have quarantined myself at my home. I request all the residents of UP to exercise caution and strictly adhere to the guidelines of the government," he said in another tweet.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue