  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Winter Session to begin today

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Dec 18: The Winter Session of the the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will get underway from Tuesday.

    During the brief winter session, the government will table several ordinances and bills along with the second supplementary budget. The second supplementary budget would be tabled in Assembly on December 19.

    File photo of Uttar Pradesh Assembly
    File photo of Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit, during the all-party meeting on Monday, appealed to the opposition parties for smooth conduct of the House.

    Law and order situation, farmers issue and laxity in recruitment drive are some of the issues over which the opposition would look to corner the ruling government.

    "The government is ready to discuss all issues that the opposition feels prudent for the development of the state," Chief Minister Yogi said in a statement issued after the meeting.

    [Congress won polls through deceit: Yogi Adityanath]

    The oppositions leaders have been demanding a longer Winter Session. Even Yogi had earlier said there that there should be around 90 sittings of the Assembly in a year. Reports say that, including these four days of the Winter Session, there have only been around 25 sessions this year.

    The Assembly will pass the supplementary budget on December 20 along with the other bills.

    More lucknow NewsView All

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh winter session lucknow

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 8:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue