Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Winter Session to begin today

India

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, Dec 18: The Winter Session of the the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will get underway from Tuesday.

During the brief winter session, the government will table several ordinances and bills along with the second supplementary budget. The second supplementary budget would be tabled in Assembly on December 19.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit, during the all-party meeting on Monday, appealed to the opposition parties for smooth conduct of the House.

Law and order situation, farmers issue and laxity in recruitment drive are some of the issues over which the opposition would look to corner the ruling government.

"The government is ready to discuss all issues that the opposition feels prudent for the development of the state," Chief Minister Yogi said in a statement issued after the meeting.

The oppositions leaders have been demanding a longer Winter Session. Even Yogi had earlier said there that there should be around 90 sittings of the Assembly in a year. Reports say that, including these four days of the Winter Session, there have only been around 25 sessions this year.

The Assembly will pass the supplementary budget on December 20 along with the other bills.