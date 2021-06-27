Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: AIMIM to contest 100 seats

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 27: After showing 'good performance' in the Bihar Assembly elections, the AIMIM party on Sunday announced that it would contest 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022.

    Asaduddin Owaisi

    All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said they will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Bhaagidaari Sankalp Morcha, a front of smaller parties.

    The Hyderabad MP, by tweeting in Hindi, announced that his party will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

    He usually sends out his message on the social media platform in English.

    "Regarding Uttar Pradesh elections we have decided to field our candidates in 100 seats. The party has started the process of selecting the candidates and has also released the candidate/aspirants application forms," Owaisi tweeted.

    In another tweet, the AIMIM chief said"We are with OP Rajbhar Sahab 'Bhaagidaari Sankalp Morcha'. We did not have any talks with any other party regarding elections or tie-up".

    Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.

    In last year's Bihar assembly elections, the AIMIM won five seats (it contested 20) in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region on the border of West Bengal.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 27, 2021, 18:53 [IST]
    X