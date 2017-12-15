Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourned for 15 minutes amid din

Lucknow, December 15: The Question Hour in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was derailed for the second day today due to strident criticism by the opposition Samajwadi Party of power tariff hike in the state.

As soon as the House met for the day, Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary raised the issue and wanted an immediate roll back.

Chaudhary was soon joined by other opposition members leading to din in the House. Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit urged the agitated members to allow him to take up the proceedings and raise their issues during the Zero Hour.

However, they did not relent and started raising slogans and soon trooped into the well of the House. The speaker urged them to take their seats, but his request went unheeded.

He then adjourned the House for 15 minutes. In the din, Parrliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna was heard telling the opposition SP that the UP electorate had rejected them in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, 2017 Assembly elections and now in the civic body polls.

"They have nothing constructive to do but to raise non- issues in the House," he said, provoking the SP benches. Power Minister Shrikant Sharma, however, justified the hike.

PTI