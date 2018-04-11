Uttar Pradesh: A village without any basic facilities

Residents of Van Tangia village in Saharanpur district in east Uttar Pradesh have been living without any basic amenities. This village faces negligence because of being located in the jungles.

According to residents Van Tangia village,'We do not have proper houses because forest dept doesn't allow them to build houses. There is no school, toilet, electricity or water'.

Speaking to ANI, PK Pandey, Saharanpur DM said,''There is a school there, we have planned to develop it as a model school. We have also made arrangements for hand pumps & solar lights. As far as houses are concerned, it's a reserve forest area & permission can't be granted to construct houses there.''

Earlier on Dec 10, 2016, TOI had reported that the then local MP Yogi Adityanth had raised this issue of the bad condition of Van Tangia people in Parliament. But since then nothing has been done to develop the village.

The British government developed Van Tangia villages inside the jungles for forest development and conservation. Van Tangia people used to grow and protect forest on government land. They used to cultivate crops inside the forest and were dependent on forest for livelihood.

After Independence, Van Tangia people became homeless and jobless.

