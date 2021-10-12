Utpal Khot - Animal activist who has proved that humanity prevails

By Anuj Cariappa

There are many names which we have read and studied in the field of social work, many of them are more concerned to the lives and sensitive issues of humans. People mostly prefer to hold protest when it comes to save and nurture human lives. But there are a few people who are concerned to the lives of the creation of God, especially animals. The creation that is unable to express themselves in a language Humans would understand. It's tough to know their needs and hence humans often ignore them...of course with exceptions.

One such personality with a large space in heart for Animals stays in Navi Mumbai. He always keeps a low profile and stays away from limelight. We came across this gentleman Utpal Khot, who has with time and hardwork, proved that humanity prevails and that too in times of Pandemic where everyone else has been quite busy in protecting their own lives.

Born and raised in the middle class family from Mumbai, Utpal has come a long way and marked footprints for the generations to come. Utpal Khot fondly called UK by his friends, is definitely an inspiration for the people out there.

Graduated with Majors in Sociology and Politics, Utpal Khot worked in the corporate world from 1995 and earned a name for himself. He quit his full time job in the corporate world in 2008 and spent most of his time in nurturing his interest, which was to give back to the nature by planting new saplings and feeding stray animals all over. He now is a Social media strategist and works with corporate s as a consultant.

In early 2017he thought of formulating a Govt registered NGO in Maharashtra. They have named it "Being The Real Human Foundation" with a tagline 'Its all about being Human'. Being a pet parent himself, Utpal managed to foster stray animals until they find suitable home. Mr Utpal Khot has been closely working with every single animal feeder in Navi Mumbai and Hyderabad. He has attracted many selflessly working animal lovers across the Globe who spend money from their own pocket to feed the strays.

During the pandemic, he saw that people held a notion that humans would be infected with Corona if they touched animals. Due to this the otherwise regular animal feeders too stopped feeding the strays.

He recollects with moist eyes how he himself buried over 100 stray animals in the first lockdown of 2020, mostly dying of hunger. He remembers thattheir team in Navi Mumbai & Hyderabad used to feed around 100 stray animals on an average during the pre-lockdown era, while it rose to feeding more than 1000 stray animals per day during the hardcore lockdown of 75 days in 2020. Utpal Khot himself with his wife and son were feeding close to 200 stray animals a day.

With his dedication towards social service, Utpal Khot is always considered a respected personality and is honored with felicitations, awards and Titles. Some are worth mentioning here. In 2016, Mr Utpal has been awarded for stopping animal cruelty in Navi Mumbai by PETA. Consequently in the year 2017, his NGO won the "Best NGO in Animal & Environment Category".

In the concluding statement, we would like to say that this society needs more people like Mr Utpal Khot, who give care and love to animals and prioritize the lives of others over their own.

Contact details:-

Instagram: @utpalkhot

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Iamutpalkhot

