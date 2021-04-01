Heatwave in Odisha in at least 13 places; Titlagarh sizzles at 42.2 degree Celsius

Utkal Divas 2021: Odisha celebrates 85th foudation day

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneswar, Apr 01: Odisha Day, also Utkala Dibasa, is celebrated on 1 April in the state of Odisha in memory of the formation of the state as a separate state out of Bihar and Orissa Province with addition of Koraput and Ganjam from the Madras Presidency on 1 April 1936.

Utakala Dibasha is celebrated on April 1 every year to remember the formation of the Odisha state after a struggle to be recognised as an independent state.

Under the British rule, Odisha was part of the Bengal presidency, which consisted of the present-day Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

The entire state indulges in merrymaking on Utkal Diwas with decorated shops, competitions arranged by local politicians, and cultural programs arranged by various families.