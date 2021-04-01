YouTube
    Utkal Divas 2021: Odisha celebrates 85th foudation day

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Apr 01: Odisha Day, also Utkala Dibasa, is celebrated on 1 April in the state of Odisha in memory of the formation of the state as a separate state out of Bihar and Orissa Province with addition of Koraput and Ganjam from the Madras Presidency on 1 April 1936.

    Utakala Dibasha is celebrated on April 1 every year to remember the formation of the Odisha state after a struggle to be recognised as an independent state.

    Under the British rule, Odisha was part of the Bengal presidency, which consisted of the present-day Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

    The entire state indulges in merrymaking on Utkal Diwas with decorated shops, competitions arranged by local politicians, and cultural programs arranged by various families.

    Read more about:

    odisha foundation

