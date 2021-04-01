For Quick Alerts
Utkal Divas 2021: Odisha celebrates 85th foudation day
India
Bhubaneswar, Apr 01: Odisha Day, also Utkala Dibasa, is celebrated on 1 April in the state of Odisha in memory of the formation of the state as a separate state out of Bihar and Orissa Province with addition of Koraput and Ganjam from the Madras Presidency on 1 April 1936.
Utakala Dibasha is celebrated on April 1 every year to remember the formation of the Odisha state after a struggle to be recognised as an independent state.
Under the British rule, Odisha was part of the Bengal presidency, which consisted of the present-day Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.
The entire state indulges in merrymaking on Utkal Diwas with decorated shops, competitions arranged by local politicians, and cultural programs arranged by various families.