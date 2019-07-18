Using FaceApp? Intel’s indicates massive security breach

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, July 18: The FaceApp gradually took the social media by storm. People are trying to show the aging process, dozens of celebrities have been posting what they'll look like in a few decades with FaceApp. Some are also posting pictures of male or female version of them.

But how much are you sure about the security while using such kind of apps. Privacy concerns have been growing about this popular photo app FaceApp that is developed partly in Russia, concerns that it could be using your photos without your permission.

Thousands of people have been trying out FaceApp that adds filters to your photos and uses artificial intelligence that can make you look decades older.

But since the face-editing tool went viral in the last few days, some have raised concerns over its terms and conditions. They argue that the company takes a cavalier approach to users' data - but FaceApp said in a statement most images were deleted from its servers within 48 hours of being uploaded.

Users are required to provide full, irrevocable access to their personal photos & data. FBI & CIA intel's indicates of massive security breach for US Citizens, The origin of FaceApp is Russia. People will stop using FaceApp if they are aware of Artificial Intelligence.

What is FaceApp?

FaceApp is not new. It first hit the headlines two years ago with its "ethnicity filters". These purported to transform faces of one ethnicity into another - a feature that sparked a backlash and was quickly dropped. The app can, however, turn blank or grumpy expressions into smiling ones. And it can tweak make-up styles.

The fact that the app is gaining so much popularity in such a short amount of time is impressive - it speaks to the people. However, users need to keep in mind that while seeing how they would look with a beard may sound exciting, they may unintentionally give away lots of personal information too. As per the app's terms and conditions section, the company can share any information within the organization and the group of companies of which FaceApp is a part from.

Accodrfing to the Panda Security such data includes cookies, log files, and device identifiers and location data as well as all your images. The T&C of FaceApp continues stating that they have the right to share such data with anyone as long as they remove the parts of data that can identify you.

This means that Wireless Lab and its group of partners companies can sell anonymized data to the highest bidder. According to the company's T&C data "cannot reasonably be used to identify any particular individual user." While they say that personal information will be taken off, experts say that troublemakers that include foreign states can find a way to puzzle the info back and match it with the personal data of the users it belongs to even though this action would be against the rules. The privacy policy of the Russian company does not say much about how it plans to safeguard user content stored on its servers and prevent this from happening.

With Facial Recognition technology entering our lives, and with FaceApp being a sole owner of all the images uploaded to their servers, the small Russian company is essentially building a vast database with the faces of millions of people that one day may, or may not, be used by them for other purposes.

However, worst case scenario, such data could get hacked or leaked in the hands of businesses with questionable morals, hackers, or foreign states.