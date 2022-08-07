India
    US to participate in military drill near India's disputed border with China

    New Delhi, Aug 07: Amid rising tensions with China, the United States is likely to take part in a joint military exercise with India less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from country's disputed border with China.

    The military exercise will take place in mid-October at an altitude of 10,000 feet in Auli in the Indian state of Uttarakhand and will focus on high-altitude combat training, CNN reports, citing a senior Indian army officer.

    Auli is about 95 kilometers from the Line of Actual Control (LFC), where the disputed border between India and China runs.

    The drills will take place as part of the 18th edition of an annual joint exercise known as "Yudh Abhyas" -- or "War Practice".

    India-China standoff

    India and China have witnessed rising tensions at the LAC over the last two years following the stand-off in Ladakh.

    The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

    Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

    As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

    Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

    China-US tension

    Tensions have also risen between the US and China over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan stop last week.

    China has announced unspecified sanctions on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her visit earlier this week to Taiwan. A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said Friday that Pelosi had disregarded China's concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims.

    Sunday, August 7, 2022, 10:34 [IST]
