  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US-Taliban deal is like Pakeezah movie: Jaishankar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 03: The US-Taliban peace deal signed on Saturday has been compared to the movie Pakeezah, by Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar. He said that it was not a surprise.

    While stating that the situation was being closely watched, Jaishankar said in a way it was not a surprise. Everybody knew it and it was being talked about for so long. It was like finally seeing Pakeezah after 17 trailers.

    US-Taliban deal is like Pakeezah movie: Jaishankar
    External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar

    The issue for is that at the moment the US is talking in terms of thinning down its presence and providing support to the government in Kabul. How that plays out time will tell, he also said.

    Explained: Why Afghan women fear the US-Taliban peace deal

    India will wait and see how this plays out. Real negotiations will start now and then we will have to see many of the assumptions that we had. We need to see if the Taliban joins the democratic set up or will the democratic setup adjust to the Taliban, Jaishankar also said.

    More S JAISHANKAR News

    Read more about:

    s jaishankar afganistan united states talibans

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X