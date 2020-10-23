US elections 2020: Trump’s 2 O’s for himself and 2 Ps for Pence

US Presidential Debate: 'Look at India, China the air is filthy', says Trump

US Elections 2020: Biden warns any country that interferes in American elections 'will pay a price'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Washington, Oct 23: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has warned that any country that interferes in American elections "will pay a price" if he is elected in the November 3 polls, specifically referring to alleged interference by China, Russia and Iran.

Biden made the remarks while responding to a question on how he would deter foreign interference in American elections during the final presidential debate with President Donald Trump at Belmont University in Nashville on Thursday night.

US Presidential Debate: 'Look at India, China the air is filthy', says Trump

"They will pay a price if I'm elected," Biden said. "They're interfering with American sovereignty. That's what's going on," he said when asked about US intelligence reports that Russia and Iran are trying to significantly interfere with the election.

Trump said he was informed of the recent election interference efforts. "I knew all about that," he said.

US elections 2020: Trump’s 2 O’s for himself and 2 Ps for Pence

Top US intelligence officials this week claimed that both Iran and Russia have obtained US voter registration information in an effort to interfere in the election.

They have accused Iran of being behind an email campaign in multiple battleground states that appeared to be aimed at intimidating them into voting for President Trump, a Republican.