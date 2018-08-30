  • search

Urban naxals: A sinister plot to recruit from TISS, procure Rs 8 crore worth arms from Nepal

Written By:
    Pune, Aug 30: Making out a strong case while justifying the arrests of five persons having alleged links with naxalites, the police have said that some letters have cropped up in which it has been mentioned that an attempt to recruit from reputed firms like the Tata Institute of Social Sciences were also made.

    Revolutionary writer P Varavara Rao
    The submission was made before a Pune court before the Supreme Court directed that all those arrested be placed under house arrest until September 6. Giving out details of the letters, public prosecutor, Ujjwala Pawar told the court that the CPI (Maoists) had come up with an Anti Fascist Front to carry out activities against the government.

    Also Read | Bhima Koregaon probe: Place all activists under house arrest for now says SC

    Pawar said that one of the letters mentions of procuring firearms worth Rs 8 crore from designated persons based in Nepal. Further she said that Varavara Rao was assigned the task of speaking with Maoists active in Manipur to facilitate the import of the weapons into India.

    Also Read | Seeds sown in 2000, urban naxalism is a fact: This Govindan Kutty document tells us the real story

    Some letters also speak about an association with banned outfits, including those operating in Jammu and Kashmir. While quoting a letter that mentions the name of Arun Ferreira, Pawar said that it spoke about recruiting young working professionals for naxal activities and they were targeting professionals from institutes such as TISS.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 6:07 [IST]
