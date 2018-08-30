Urban naxals: A sinister plot to recruit from TISS, procure Rs 8 crore worth arms from Nepal

Pune, Aug 30: Making out a strong case while justifying the arrests of five persons having alleged links with naxalites, the police have said that some letters have cropped up in which it has been mentioned that an attempt to recruit from reputed firms like the Tata Institute of Social Sciences were also made.

The submission was made before a Pune court before the Supreme Court directed that all those arrested be placed under house arrest until September 6. Giving out details of the letters, public prosecutor, Ujjwala Pawar told the court that the CPI (Maoists) had come up with an Anti Fascist Front to carry out activities against the government.

Pawar said that one of the letters mentions of procuring firearms worth Rs 8 crore from designated persons based in Nepal. Further she said that Varavara Rao was assigned the task of speaking with Maoists active in Manipur to facilitate the import of the weapons into India.

Some letters also speak about an association with banned outfits, including those operating in Jammu and Kashmir. While quoting a letter that mentions the name of Arun Ferreira, Pawar said that it spoke about recruiting young working professionals for naxal activities and they were targeting professionals from institutes such as TISS.