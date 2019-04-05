  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Urban Bengal yearns for jobs, water

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 04: The West Bengal Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (39.28%), Agriculture Loan Availability (35.86%) and Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (35.21%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall West Bengal.

    Urban Bengal yearns for jobs, water
    Representational Image

    The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.16 on a scale of 5), Agriculture Loan Availability (2.26) and Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (2.22) was rated as Below Average, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    In Telangana govt failed to provide jobs

    In rural West Bengal, top most voters' priorities wer Agriculture Loan Availability (49%), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (48%), and Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (40%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Agriculture Loan Availability (2.26 on a scale of 5), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (2.22), and Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (2.18) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Employment Opportunities (2.09) and Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.12) in rural West Bengal.

    For the urban voters in West Bengal, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (45%), Water and Air Pollution (39%), and Traffic Congestion (39%).

    What the Tripura voter wants

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.35 on a scale of 5), Water and Air Pollution (2.92), and Traffic Congestion (2.32) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Public Transport (2.36) and Noise Pollution (2.47) in urban West Bengal.

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More JOBS News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    jobs water association for democratic reforms voters lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue