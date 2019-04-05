Urban Bengal yearns for jobs, water

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: The West Bengal Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (39.28%), Agriculture Loan Availability (35.86%) and Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (35.21%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall West Bengal.

The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.16 on a scale of 5), Agriculture Loan Availability (2.26) and Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (2.22) was rated as Below Average, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

In Telangana govt failed to provide jobs

In rural West Bengal, top most voters' priorities wer Agriculture Loan Availability (49%), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (48%), and Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (40%).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Agriculture Loan Availability (2.26 on a scale of 5), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (2.22), and Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (2.18) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Employment Opportunities (2.09) and Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.12) in rural West Bengal.

For the urban voters in West Bengal, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (45%), Water and Air Pollution (39%), and Traffic Congestion (39%).

What the Tripura voter wants

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.35 on a scale of 5), Water and Air Pollution (2.92), and Traffic Congestion (2.32) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Public Transport (2.36) and Noise Pollution (2.47) in urban West Bengal.