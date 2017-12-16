UPTET 2017 results declared: Check here now

The UPTET 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

As per media reports, UPTET is now mandatory for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level government schools, according to The Indian Express.The contractual teachers employed in the state were eligible to appear for the UPTET to claim eligibility for the permanent post of teachers in primary schools. Nearly 68,000 candidates are expected to get recruitment after the exams, the report added. The results are available on upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

How to check UPTET 2017 results:

Go to upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Click on the UPTET result link

Enter required details

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News