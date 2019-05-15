  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Upset with politics over Sikh riots, Dal Khalsa to boycott elections

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Amritsar, May 15: The Dal Khalsa has accused both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress of playing politics over the deaths of people during the 1984 Sikh riots.

    The Dal Khalsa while appealing to the people not to fall into the trap has decided to boycott the elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was criticised by Dal Khalsa leader, Kanwar Pal Singh, who said that the PM was tiring to gain electoral benefits out of the issue.

    Upset with politics over Sikh riots, Dal Khalsa to boycott elections
    Representational Image

    Modi is not harping on the issue out of sympathy or award justice. He is using it for electoral gains, Singh also said. He also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for not making a commitment on punishing those guilty for the riots. The Congress has been shielding the masterminds, he added.

    lok-sabha-home

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp congress lok sabha elections 2019 1984 anti sikh riots

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue