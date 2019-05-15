Upset with politics over Sikh riots, Dal Khalsa to boycott elections

By Anuj Cariappa

Amritsar, May 15: The Dal Khalsa has accused both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress of playing politics over the deaths of people during the 1984 Sikh riots.

The Dal Khalsa while appealing to the people not to fall into the trap has decided to boycott the elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was criticised by Dal Khalsa leader, Kanwar Pal Singh, who said that the PM was tiring to gain electoral benefits out of the issue.

Modi is not harping on the issue out of sympathy or award justice. He is using it for electoral gains, Singh also said. He also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for not making a commitment on punishing those guilty for the riots. The Congress has been shielding the masterminds, he added.