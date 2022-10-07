YouTube
    UPSC's new mobile app for all exam and recruitment related info

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 07: The Union Public Service Commission has launched an android mobile application that will allow people to access examination and recruitment-related information, officials said on Friday.

    The mobile application is available on Google Play Store. "Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC android app on Google play store for accessing all the examination and recruitment related information through mobile," an official note stated.

    Union Public Service Commission has launched an android mobile application that will allow people to access examination and recruitment-related information
    Union Public Service Commission has launched an android mobile application that will allow people to access examination and recruitment-related information

    "This app, however, would not allow to fill application forms using mobile," it said. The UPSC app can be downloaded using the link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.upsc.upsc.

    UPSC Prelims 2022: Check timing, dress code, exam day guidelines and moreUPSC Prelims 2022: Check timing, dress code, exam day guidelines and more

    The UPSC conducts many examinations, including the prestigious civil services examination, for central government jobs. Thousands of aspirants apply for them. The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

