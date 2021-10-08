UPSC to resume the interview process for Civil Services 2020 from August 2

UPSC Lateral Entry Recruitment: Centre declares list of 31 candidates to senior posts

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 08: The government declared a list of 31 lateral appointments through UPSC to senior positions in different departments, ministries on contract basis or deputation on Friday.

The UPSC launched Online Recruitment Application for Joint Secretary/ Director level Posts on 06.02.2021 with closing date as 22.03.2021 and for Deputy Secretary Level Posts on 20.03.2021 with closing date as 03.05.2021.

In response, a total of 295 applications for Joint Secretary Level Posts, 1247 applications for Director Level Posts and 489 applications for Deputy Secretary Level Posts were received.

On the basis of the Online Application Forms submitted by the candidates, the Union Public Service Commission shortlisted 231 candidates for the interviews. The interviews were conducted from 27th September to 8th October 2021 and 31 candidates have been recommended as per the enclosed list.

Those selected include three joint secretaries, 19 directors and nine deputy secretaries.

Three joint secretaries would be joining finance ministry, commerce and industry ministry and agriculture and farmers welfare ministry.

As many as 19 directors would be joining commerce and industry ministry, agriculture and farmers welfare ministry, finance ministry, law and justice ministry, consumer affairs ministry, food and public distribution ministry, education ministry, jal shakti ministry, health and family welfare ministry, road transport and highways ministry, civil aviation ministry and skill development and entrepreneurship ministry.

Nine deputy secretaries have been selected for posting in education ministry, environment, forests and climate change ministry, statistics and programme implementation ministry, steel ministry, corporate affairs ministry, mines ministry, ports shipping and waterways ministry, heavy industries and public enterprises ministry and housing and urban affairs ministry.

The personnel ministry had in June 2018 invited applications for 10 joint secretary-rank posts through lateral entry' mode -- that is appointment of private sector specialists in the government -- for the first time.

Usually, the posts of joint secretary and director are manned by officers selected through the civil services examination and other tests conducted by the UPSC and other organisations.

Niti Aayog, in its three-year action agenda, and the sectoral group of secretaries on governance, in its report submitted in February, 2017, have recommended for induction of personnel in the middle and senior management level in the government with the twin objectives of bringing in fresh talent as well as augment the availability of manpower.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 21:41 [IST]