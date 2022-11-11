UPSC coaching centre in Delhi compares Goddess Sita to dog-licked food

New Delhi, Nov 11: A UPSC tutoring centre based in Delhi, Drishti IAS has been trending on Twitter with calls for shutting down the institute growing louder.

The outrage is over the remarks made during the lectures made by the managing director of the institute, Vikas Divyakirti in which he maligns Hindu Gods, Lord Ram and Sita.

In the video, he can be heard comparing Goddess Sita with 'ghee contaminated by a dog.' He says this while teaching his UPSC students about the Sanskrit epic Ramayana was first shared on November 10 on Thursday.

The video has gone viral and many on Twitter have criticised the professor for maligning Hinduism. On Friday #BanDrishtiIAS began trending on Twitter.

In the video he is heard narrating one episode from the Srimad Valmiki Ramayan to his students. He said that Lord Rama told his wife Goddess Sita that just as food is licked by a dog becomes unfit for consumption, you are no longer acceptable to be my wife. While Vikas laughs while making the statement, a few students can also be heard laughing in the background.

सुना है ये सज्जन कोई IAS कोचिंग चलाते हैं … ये माता सीता की तुलना कुत्ते द्वारा चाटे जाने वाले घी से कर रहे हैं

कैसे IAS बनायेंगे ..सोच लो



ये सारे लिब्रु कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ते सनातन धर्म की तौहीन करने की …बाक़ी किसी भी धर्म के बारे में बोलने से पहले ये फेविकोल पी लेते हैं pic.twitter.com/bXDk8I7Lci — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) November 10, 2022

This is a clear distortion of facts and there is clearly no mention of anything of this sort in the Srimad Valmiki Ramayana which was originally composed by Sage Valmiki in 6 kandas or parts which ends with the coronation of Lord Ram and his ascent to the throne of Ayodhya.

This assertion made by Vikas is part of the controversial Uttara Khand. Experts say that this is not the original component of the Srimad Valmiki Ramayan, but a later insertion, the validity of which has never been confirmed.

AAP campaigner?

The Drishti IAS managing director had gone on a tangent against the Modi government and how he and industrialist Gautam Adani are hand in glove with each other.

In the same video he sings praises for the Aam Admi Party and described it as the party always working for the betterment of ordinary people.

An UPSC coach Vikas Divyakirti was making rounds of sm for absurd explanation of subject of Hinduism. Same coach was found literally campaigning for AAP in class, in fact his videos shared by many AAP official handlers. This one was shared in Nov’21.

1/ pic.twitter.com/wWw9chEzMS — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) November 4, 2022

The video was also shared by the AAP in its campaign last year.

MUST WATCH 🔥



Renowned Lecturer & UPSC Coach Dr. Vikas Divyakirti explains the difference between @narendramodi & @ArvindKejriwal Model of Governance: pic.twitter.com/Pqyf8NLS8N — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 30, 2021

The institute was founded in 1999 by Vikas Divyakirti and Dr Taruna Verma. As per the website Vikas is the managing director. Managing Director of the institute himself has served at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for some time through his selection in Civil Services Examination, 1996 and has also worked for some months as an Assistant Professor at Delhi University, his bio on the website reads.

Friday, November 11, 2022, 15:53 [IST]