UPSC CDS (II) Written Exam 2017 Result declared

The UPSC CDS (II) Written Exam 2017 Result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

UPSC had organized the written examination for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II), 2017 in November 2017. As per the result, 8692 candidates have successfully made it to the Interview round of the Service Selection Board (SSB). The results are available on upsc.gov.in.

How to check UPSC CDS II Exam Result 2017:

Go to upsc.gov.in

Under 'What's New' section, click on the notification that states:

"Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2017"

It will take you to another page, where you need to click on the result pdf

CTRL+F with your Roll Number

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News