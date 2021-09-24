UPSC allows unmarried women to apply for NDA, NAE

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 24: The UPSC said that it has opened an application window for women candidates to apply for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2021.

In compliance with the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India's interim direction permitting the women candidates to take part in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 by its order dated 18/08/2021 in WP (C). No.1416/2020 filed by Kush KalraVs. UoI& Others, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to open the online portal of application on its website (upsconline.nic.in) for this Examination to enable the unmarried women candidates ONLY by issuing a corrigendum to the Notice No. 10/2021-NDA-II, which was published on 09/06/2021," a statement by the UPSC read.

The move follows a Supreme Court directive on the issue last month.

In compliance with the apex court''s interim direction, the UPSC has decided to open the application on upsconline.nic.in for this exam to enable "unmarried women candidates only" who are otherwise eligible in terms of nationality, age, educational qualification etc., the statement said.

Physical standards and the number of vacancies for women candidates would be notified after it is received from the Ministry of Defence, it said.

The application window will remain open for women candidates from September 24 to October 8 (till 6 PM), said the statement issued by the UPSC.

No application will be accepted beyond the prescribed last date/time, i.e., 08.10.2021(till 6 PM) or through any mode other than the aforesaid online mode, it said.

"Women candidates are not required to pay fee for their application for this examination," the statement said.

The examination is scheduled to be held on November 14, an official said.

The admission of the women candidates in the national defence academy and naval academy examination (II), 2021, will remain provisional and subject to the final outcome of a writ petition pending in the court or such other order(s) as may be passed by the Supreme Court and action by the government of India in the matter, the statement said.

In a major step towards gender equality, the apex court had on August 18 allowed eligible women to take the examination for admission to national defence academy.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy passed the interim order on a plea filed by a person named Kush Kalra who sought a direction to the authorities concerned to allow eligible female candidates to appear in the 'national defence academy and naval academy examination' and train at the NDA.

(With PTI inputs)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 15:02 [IST]