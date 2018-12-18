  • search
    Uproar in Parliament over Rafale deal: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 AM tomorrow

    New Delhi, Dec 18: Lower House of Parliament Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 AM tomorrow after continuous uproar over Supreme Court's Rafale verdict and 1984 anti-Sikh riots verdict.

    Meanwhile, the Upper House Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM today. The speaker adjourned the house after attempting to proceed with question hour.

    Uproar in Parliament over Rahale deal: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 PM, RS till 2 PM

    BJP demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his Rafale deal comments in the Parliament. Members shout slogans of "Rahul Gandhi maafi mango" (Rahul Gandhi apologise), "Rahul Gandhi chor hai" (Rahul Gandhi is a thief).

    Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan responded by saying, "Gandhi pariwaar chor hai. Gali gali me chor hai, Rahul Gandhi chor hai."

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue on privilege motion and other issues.

    AIADMK MPs protest is underway in Parliament premises against Karnataka preparing a report for the proposed construction of a reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had written to PM Narendra Modi seeking revocation of Centre's permission to Karnataka.

    Ram Mandir demand echoes in BJP meet. MPs ask Home Minister as to what government is doing on the Ram Mandir issue. Government's reply remains same that expectations and demands of everyone have been kept in mind and to be patient.

    Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as a folk singer during TDP protest in parliament demanding 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh. He has earlier dressed up as a magician, a woman, a washerman & a school student among others.

    Read more about:

    winter session lok sabha rajya sabha bjp rafale deal

