UPPSC RO/AO mains 2017 exams cancelled, find out more

New Delhi, Nov 22: The UPPSC RO/AO mains 2017 exams have been cancelled. However the prelims results once declared will be available on the official website.
The RO/ARO mains exams have been cancelled for an indefinite period. The exam, being conducted to fill 465 vacancies, was scheduled from November 25- November 27.
However, officials confirmed that the prelims results will be announced by December 15. The prelims results once declared would be available on uppsc.up.nic.in.
