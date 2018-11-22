UPPSC RO/AO mains 2017 exams cancelled, find out more

  • search

    New Delhi, Nov 22: The UPPSC RO/AO mains 2017 exams have been cancelled. However the prelims results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The RO/ARO mains exams have been cancelled for an indefinite period. The exam, being conducted to fill 465 vacancies, was scheduled from November 25- November 27.

    However, officials confirmed that the prelims results will be announced by December 15. The prelims results once declared would be available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

    How to download admit card

    • Go to uppsc.up.nic.in
    • Click on the download link
    • Enter required details
    • Enter the verification code that you will get
    • Enter details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 8:13 [IST]
