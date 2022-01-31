Upper hand for Congress in Goa, Punjab Polls: Opinion Poll

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: An opinion poll has predicted that the Congress is likely to have an upper hand in the Punjab Assembly elections.

The India TV-Ground Zero Research Team Opinion Polls says that Punjab, Manipur and Manipur are heading for a hung assembly and the Congress is likely to scrape through in Goa.

In Punjab where there are 117 seats, the Congress is likely to win 50-52. This would mean that the party would be 7-9 short of the majority mark. The Akali Dal is likely to bag 30-32 seats and the AAP 29-31.

The BJP and Amarinder Singh combination may end up with just 1-3 seats, the survey says.

In Goa the Congress is predicted to win 17-21 while the BJP may end up with 14-18 seats. The TMVC could end up 2-4, AAP two and others one, the opinion poll says.

In Uttarakhand, the Congress is likely to win 33-35 and the BJP too the same number. The AAP and others are predicted to win 0-1 and 0-2 respectively.

In Manipur, the BJP is likely to win 26-30, Congress 22-26, NPF, 3-7, NPP, 1-3 and others 0-2.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 8:49 [IST]