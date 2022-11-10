Upper hand for BJP in Gujarat, Himachal Polls: Opinion Poll

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 10: Defying all anti-incumbency talks, an opinion poll has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to have an upper hand in the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the saffron party is in power.

The Republic TV-P-MARQ opinion poll predicted that a two-third victory for saffron party in Gujarat where there are 182 seats (127-140 seats) with a vote share of 46.2 per cent, which is much above the 2017 poll result of 99.

The Congress is likely to win 37-45 seats. This would mean that the party would have vote share of 28.4 per cent. The AAP is likely to bag 9-21 seats with vote share of 20.6 per cent while others could get 0-2 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is predicted to win 37-45 seats while the Congress may end up with 20-28 seats in a 68-member Assembly. AAP may get one seat while others could get 1-4 seats. If this opinion poll is to be believed, the vote share of saffron party will be 45.2 per cent while the grand old party has a slight improvement from its 2017 performance with 40.1 per cent and AAP may secure 5.2 per cent of the vote share.

Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 11:17 [IST]