Upgradation of Anna Cancer Research Institute will be over in a year: TN Minister

India

pti-PTI

Chennai, July 30: The work to upgrade the Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Kancheepuram near here, as India's premier research institute for cancer treatment and research, is progressing briskly and it would be completed in a year's time, Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday.

The Rs 300 crore project, was among the numerous initiatives of Chief Minister MK Stalin in the health sector and this centre would serve the patients not only in Tamil Nadu but also those in other parts of the country, he said.

Also, steps have been taken to partner with the prestigious Adyar Cancer Institute here to detect cancer in early stage among the people, especially women aged 30 and above, the Minister told reporters here after launching a special cancer screening camp for women.

A mobile campaign vehicle, which has been touring all over the State, was stationed at the camp in Saidapet to create awareness on cancer.

Today's screening camp was held at nearly 15 places in association with the Rotary Club. The government facilities throughout the state have been equipped with the latest ultra sound mamogram and x-ray mamogram and other equipment to detect cancer, Subramanian said.