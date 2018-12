Home News India Upset Upendra Kushwaha resigns as Union minister from NDA; likely to attend Opposition meet in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 10: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha resigned today as Minister of State for Human Resource Development, after a prolonged battle with the BJP and other constituents over seat-sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the reports, he is likely to attend Opposition meet later in the day to discuss an alliance to take on the saffron party in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier it was reported that Kushwaha would not attend the meeting of the NDA allies to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The RLSP chief has been targeting the BJP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key ally of the ruling party, for weeks.

He has been upset with the BJP after it asserted that the RLSP would not be given more than two seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, even as it went out of way to accommodate Kumar by agreeing that the saffron party and the JD(U) would fight equal number of seats.

"Kushwaha is likely to announce his parting of ways with the BJP today. He will also quit as a Union minister," a senior RLSP leader said.

The RLSP may join hands with the opposition, which includes Lalu Prasad's RJD and the Congress. Bihar sends 40 MPs to Lok Sabha.