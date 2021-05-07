Update bed status on app as frequently as feasible: Delhi govt to facilities treating COVID patients

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 7: The Delhi government has directed all healthcare facilities in the national capital treating COVID-19 patients to update the status of bed availability on Delhi Corona App and website "as frequently as feasible".

    It has been reported that many hospitals are not updating status of different categories of beds availability regularly on the designated portal and Delhi Corona App, the health department said in an order to all hospitals and nursing homes functioning as COVID facilities.

    "This is creating great hardship to the public who, in the absence of reliable information, are forced to spend time and energy in searching for vacant beds and are subjected to great harassment and agony," it read.

    Medical directors, medical superintendents and directors of all such facilities are directed to update the status of beds on the "portal and Delhi Corona App as frequently as feasible, but not later than two hourly", the health department said.

    Of the 19,333 oxygen-supported beds for coronavirus patients across Delhi, only 2,170 were vacant around 10:45 am on Friday, according to the Delhi Corona app. Only 32 of the 5,566 ICU beds were available, it showed.

    Story first published: Friday, May 7, 2021, 12:51 [IST]
    X