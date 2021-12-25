Upcoming Elections in India 2022: Check out the list of polls in the country next year

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 25: The year 2022 will be a crucial year in Indian politics as the country will witness one or the other election all through the year. Several states are going for polls in February-March while some states will have elections towards the end of the year.

Here, we are bringing you the list of major elections in 2022:

Goa Assembly Elections:

The coastal state will witness the election for 40 assembly seats. Currently, BJP is ruling the state. Polls indicate that the safforn party might return to power again and Pramod Sawant will get another term.

Speculated date of election: February/March 2022

Manipur Assembly Elections:

The elections will be held in Manipur in February and March in 2022 to elect 60 members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. Currently, N Biren Singh is the Chief Minister of the state. The BJP is in a power-sharing agreement with National Peoples Party and Lok Janshakti Party.

The BJP is predicted to get another term.

Speculated date of election: February/March 2022

Punjab Assembly Elections:

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in February or March 2022, to elect the 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on 27 March 2022 unless dissolved sooner.

Congress is likely to win.

Speculated date of election: February/March 2022

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022:

The biggest among the elections in 2022 will easily remain Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. It is considered a semi-final before the big 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It is because whoever wins these polls will have a bigger say in the next Lok Sabha elections.

At this stage, trends indicate that Yogi Adityanath's government is expected to come to retain power although with 100 seats lesser. Samajwadi Party under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav is predicted to give a tough fight to the saffron party.

Speculated date of election: February/March 2022

Uttarakhand Elections 2022

The polls for the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly will be held in February or March 2022. The BJP has changed three chief ministers in the last several months and hoping to retain power in the Himalayan state.

Surveys state that it would not be a cakewalk for the BJP this time.

Speculated date of Election: February/March 2022

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Himachal Pradesh in November 2022 to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Jai Ram Thakur's leadership is under question after recent defeats in by-polls and he still has a year to improve his performance.

Speculated date of Election: November 2022

Gujarat Elections 2022

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. It is an important state for the BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hail from this state.

Speculated date of Election: November 2022

Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has been dissolved since November 2018. The election is expected to take place in 2022, after the delimitation exercise is completed. The next elections would be the first since 2014 and the first since the territory's temporary special status was revoked and its statehood was withdrawn in 2019.

2022 Indian Presidential and Vice Presidential Election

The 17th presidential and vice presidential elections will be held in India in 2022. Ram Nath Kovind is expected to be the incumbent president at the time of the election.

Article 56(1) of the Constitution of India provides that the President of India shall remain in office for a period of five years. Consequent to the expiry of the term of President Kovind, an election to fill in the office is expected to be scheduled.

Consequent to the expiry of the term of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, an election to fill the office is expected to be scheduled in August 2022.

These major elections apart, there will be by-polls for various seats in some states and civic elections.