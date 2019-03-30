  • search
    UPA-1 conducted 11 surgical strikes, but never boasted about it: KCR

    Hyderabad, Mar 30: The UPA-1 carried out 11 surgical strikes, but never boasted about it said K Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana.

    Addressing a rally at Miryalguda, Rao said that when he was part of the UPA-1, 11 surgical strikes were carried out, but they did not claim credit for it. He further said that he had never seen such 'golmal' politics in his life. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking blatant lies.

    UPA-1 conducted 11 surgical strikes, but never boasted about it: KCR
    File Photo of K Chandrashekhar Rao

    Calling the BJP as a party of pseudo Hindus, he said that they would not win more than 150 Lok Sabha seats this time. The Congress on the other hand would end up with 100, he said. He said that the BJP comprises pseudo Hindus and added that he is a real Hindu, who lives life religiously for his sake and not for the sake of the voters.

    Why KCR decided not to have assembly and Lok Sabha elections together

    Commenting on how the chaiwala had been replaced with chowkidar, Rao asked, what Modi had done for the SC/STs and BCs. Why has a ministry for BCs not set up at the Centre, despite there being demands for the same, he asked.

    He further reminded TPCC chief, N Uttam Kumar Reddy of his pledge about quitting politics, if the TRS came to power for a second time in the state. He also said that Reddy had vowed not to shave until the Congress came to power. Instead he is contesting the elections again, despite making a vow, Rao said.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 8:57 [IST]
