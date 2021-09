Even small things by you can motivate the country a lot: Prime Minister Modi to para athletes [Video]

With eye on UP elections, Modi set to lay foundation stone of university named after Jat figure

PM Modi, Biden and over 100 world leaders to address UNGA in person next week

UP was run by gangsters before 2017, but now such elements are behind bars, says PM Modi in Aligarh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Aligarh, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh was run by gangsters and mafias before 2017, but now things have changed under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and such elements are behind the bars.

He also said that earlier roadblocks were created in the implementation of welfare schemes meant for the poor, but now there are no such hurdles and the benefits of these schemes are reaching the needy.

Modi was addressing a function after laying the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University here.

PM lays foundation stones of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh

The university is being established by the Uttar Pradesh government in the memory and honour of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer. It is being set up in a total area of over 92 acres at Lodha village and Musepur Kareem Jarouli village of Aligarh''s Kol tehsil.

The university will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division.

The Yogi Adityanath government''s decision to set up the university after the noted Jat figure is being politically seen as part of the ruling BJP''s bid to win over the community ahead of the crucial state assembly polls early next year.

A section of Jats, who live in sizeable numbers in western Uttar Pradesh, is seen to be aggrieved with the BJP over the issues of farmers.

The prime minister also visited exhibition models of Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma briefed Modi about the upcoming university.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel was also present on the occasion.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 14:05 [IST]