UP: Teenage couple commits suicide after family oppose their love

A teenage couple in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Saturday allegedly committed suicide after their families opposed to accepting their relationship. The deceased has been identified as Depu and Kranti.

The bodies of both of them were found hanging from a tree in Rihua village of the district on Saturday.

It is learnt that girl's marriage was fixed with someone else and was scheduled to take place on April 17 which is why they took this drastic step to end their life.

The couple had approached their family and refused to accept their relationship and denied permission for their marriage.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the actual reason that caused their death.

OneIndia News

