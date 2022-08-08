UP: SP leader's car hit by truck, dragged for more than 500 meters in Mainpuri | VIDEO

UP Election Results 2022: SP candidate who perched atop jeep to 'guard' on EVMs with binoculars loses seat

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Aug 08: Samajwadi Party leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was hit by a truck on Sunday night, and was dragged for more than 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. Yadav is the SP District president in the area.

The incident took place near Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area on Sunday night when Yadav was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road. He was reportedly alone in the car during the incident.

The truck driver, who hails from UP's Itawa, has been arrested, police informed. Further investigation is underway, said Kamlesh Dikshit, SP Mainpuri. The SP functionary, Devendra Singh Yadav, is said to be safe.

#WATCH A truck dragged the car of SP District President Devendra Singh Yadav for about 500 meters in UP's Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/86qujRmENr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

A video of the incident, where the truck is seen dragging Yadav's Maruti Suzuki Brezza, is going viral on Twitter.

मैनपुरी सपा जिलाध्यक्ष जी पर ट्रक द्वारा जानलेवा हमला।

500 मी गाड़ी को घसीटता रहा ट्रक , ईश्वर की कृपा से अध्यक्ष जी सुरक्षित ॥ pic.twitter.com/gdqWThpEhD — Samajwadi Party Mainpuri (@Samajwadi_mpi) August 7, 2022

"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway," Mainpuri SP Kamlesh Dikshit told ANI.

Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 9:35 [IST]