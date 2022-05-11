UP govt removes DGP Mukul Goel for 'neglecting work'

'Main nahi girungi': ‘Drunk’ official gives UP cop hard time; Probe on after video goes viral

Lucknow, May 11: Uttar Pradesh police chief Mukul Goel was on Wednesday removed from his post for allegedly neglecting his duties. He has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department.

The statement added that Goel was removed from the post of DGP for neglecting official work and not taking interest in departmental work.

Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) in June last year.