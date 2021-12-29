YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Polls: Priyanka in Firozabad to continue women centric campaign

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 29: Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi will visit Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh and take part in the party's "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign.

    She will hold an interaction with the district's women at the Girdhari Inter College in Sirsaganj city.

    UP Polls: Priyanka in Firozabad to continue women centric campaign
    Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi

    The visit comes 10 days after she addressed a woman's Town Hall in Rae Bareli on December 19. This was one of the 100 such meetings that took place in Uttar Pradesh.

    She had accused political rivals of ignoring women by saying they started talking about them only after the Congress came up with the campaign for women. Last week the Congress had organised a marathon as part of the campaign.

    The Congress has already announced that 40 per cent of the tickets will go to women candidates in the upcoming elections.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Know all about
    Priyanka Gandhi

    Earlier this month Priyanka Gandhi had launched a women' manifesto for the assembly elections with promises that included 40 per cent quota in government jobs, free travel in state run buses among others.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 priyanka gandhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X