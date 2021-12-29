UP Polls: Priyanka in Firozabad to continue women centric campaign

Elections in 5 states should be held before scheduled time: TS Singh Deo

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 29: Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi will visit Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh and take part in the party's "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign.

She will hold an interaction with the district's women at the Girdhari Inter College in Sirsaganj city.

The visit comes 10 days after she addressed a woman's Town Hall in Rae Bareli on December 19. This was one of the 100 such meetings that took place in Uttar Pradesh.

She had accused political rivals of ignoring women by saying they started talking about them only after the Congress came up with the campaign for women. Last week the Congress had organised a marathon as part of the campaign.

The Congress has already announced that 40 per cent of the tickets will go to women candidates in the upcoming elections.

Earlier this month Priyanka Gandhi had launched a women' manifesto for the assembly elections with promises that included 40 per cent quota in government jobs, free travel in state run buses among others.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 9:40 [IST]