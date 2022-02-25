YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds roadshow in Prayagraj

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Prayagraj (UP), Feb 25: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow here on Friday in support of Anugrah Narayan Singh, party candidate from Allahabad (north).

    UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds roadshow in Prayagraj

    Senior party leader Abhay Awasthi said the Congress general secretary reached Bamhrauli airport following which the roadshow started.

    Accompanied by Singh, Gandhi greeted people who showered flowers on her during the roadshow in which a large number of Congress leaders and workers took part carrying party flags.

    Gandhi left for the airport after the roadshow reached Netram Chauraha here. Awasthi said as Priyanka Gandhi was scheduled to to address gatherings at three different places, including Amethi, she could not complete the roadshow.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 priyanka gandhi prayagraj

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X