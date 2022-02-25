UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds roadshow in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh is with BJP, says PM Modi at rally in Barabanki

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 25: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow here on Friday in support of Anugrah Narayan Singh, party candidate from Allahabad (north).

Senior party leader Abhay Awasthi said the Congress general secretary reached Bamhrauli airport following which the roadshow started.

Accompanied by Singh, Gandhi greeted people who showered flowers on her during the roadshow in which a large number of Congress leaders and workers took part carrying party flags.

Gandhi left for the airport after the roadshow reached Netram Chauraha here. Awasthi said as Priyanka Gandhi was scheduled to to address gatherings at three different places, including Amethi, she could not complete the roadshow.