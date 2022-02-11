UP polls: Who is the richest and poorest candidates in the 2 phase?

UP Polls: PM Modi lauds Yogi for decision to name 'chowk' in Ayodhya after Lata Mangeshkar

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over naming a 'chowk' in Ayodhya after Bharat Ratna singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on February 6.

He said that devotees crossing the 'chowk' will feel proud while recalling her 'bhajans.'

He has appreciated Yogi for setting up Lata Mangeshkar Academy for music at Film City that will provide youth with an opportunity in the industry.

Addressing a public meeting here, PM Modi said, "Lata Mangeshkar is the daughter of Goa, a devotee of Ram. Yogi ji announced to name the chowk after her in Ayodhya. Whosoever will come to visit the Ram Mandir, will cross from here, remember her 'bhajans' and be proud of her." "I congratulate CM Yogi on setting up Lata Mangeshkar Academy for music at Film City to give the youth an opportunity in the film industry.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The last rites with full State honours were performed on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

During his speech, PM Modi slammed the opposition of trying to divide people on the lines of castes and started sensing defeat as they started complaining about EVMs.

"Yesterday, the first phase of voting was completed. The people voted for the BJP in large numbers for the security and development of Uttar Pradesh. Especially the women have voted in large numbers. The BJP is leading in the first phase of elections, according to the leads.

The "Ghor-parivaarwadi" people have also come to know that the boat has sunk. That is why they have started raising questions over the EVM and the election commission. The people do not want to accept you. They do not want 'gundaraj'," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 17:44 [IST]