    UP polls: Now Cong to demonstrate strength at the Mahoba hotbed

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi will be in Mahoba Uttar Pradesh to address a rally ahead of the upcoming elections in the state.

    Mahoba is a hotbed in UP ahead of the elections. Earlier this month, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath had addressed the people at Mahoba. This had galvanised the party workers.

    The Congress now is looking to do the same. This rally will be followed up by a visit by Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav on December 1.

    The Congress said that after eastern UP, the party would now demonstrate its strength in Western UP and Bundelkhand. A massive rally will be held by Priyanka Gandhi, the party also said.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 8:49 [IST]
    X