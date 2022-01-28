YouTube
    Muzaffarnagar, Jan 28: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP of bringing back now withdrawn anti-farm laws once the elections are over. He urged farmers to be wary of the saffron party as it repeal contentious laws for the sake of votes.

    UP polls: Be wary of BJP, they withdrew farm laws for sake of votes: Akhilesh to farmers

    Yadav, addressing a joint press conference with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, promised the farmers that the SP will never allow such laws to be implemented in the state if it comes to power. RLD is contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

    The BJP is trying to woo the Jats in western Uttar Pradesh, from where members of the community had taken part in the year-long stir against the laws at Delhi's border points. In fact, the BJP has offered the RLD chief to join hands with their party after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Jat leaders in Delhi on Wednesday.

    Reacting to it, Jayant Chaudhary said his party's alliance with the SP is "solid" and aimed at furthering the cause of farmers.

    Akhilesh Yadav said, "The BJP had promised to double the income of farmers but it brought the three anti-farmer laws. The farmers forced the government to repeal the laws. The BJP rolled back the laws for the sake of votes. The BJP is a party, which brings laws without telling anything."

    Akhilesh further said that he and Jayant are taking forward the cause of farmers championed by former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and the late farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait.

    Friday, January 28, 2022, 21:27 [IST]
    X