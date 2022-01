UP Elections Opinion Poll: What percentange of people want BJP's Yogi Adityanath to return as CM?

BJP chief Nadda on door to door campaign in Bareilly today

Can you see any other face?: Priyanka Gandhi on Congress's CM candidate in Uttar Pradesh

UP Polls: Amit Shah to conduct door-to-door campaign in Kairana on Saturday

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 21: After the poll dates were announced, Home Minister Amit Shah will be taking part in his first political programme in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Shah will be on a door-to-door campaign in support of the BJP candidate in the western UP constituency of Kairana on Saturday, PTI reported.

The minister, who is a key strategist of the BJP and monitoring party's campaign in the politically crucial state, will be meeting party workers in Shamli and Baghpat, sources said, adding that he will later have an interaction with eminent citizens in Meerut.

Shah's choice of Kairana is significant as BJP leaders had alleged in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls that a large number of Hindus were forced to migrate from the area due to threats.

So far, the saffron party has released two list of candidates who will contest in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Check out the names of the candidates released by the BJP.

Shamli-Shri Tejendra Singh Nirwal

Budhana-Shri Umesh Malik

Charthawal Smt. Sapna Kashyap

Purqazi - SC Shri Pramod Utwal

Muzaffar Nagar Shri KApidev Aggarwal

Khatauli Shri Vikram Saini

Meerapur Shri Prashant Gurjar

Siwalkhas Shri Manendra Pal Singh

Sardhana Shri Sangeet Som

Hastinapur - SC Shri Dinesh Khatik

Kithore Shri Satyavir Tyagi

Meerut Cantt. Shri Amit Aggarwal

Chharprauli Shri Sahendra Singh Ramala

Baraut Shri Krishnapal Singh (K.P Malik)

Baghpat Shri Yogesh Dhama

Loni Shri Nandkishor Gurjar

Muradnagar Shri Ajit Pal Tyagi

Sahibabad Shri Sunil Sharma

Ghaziabad Shri Atul Garg

Modinagar Dr. Smt. Manju Shivach

Dholana Shri Dharmesh Tomar

Hapur - SC Shri Vijay Pal Aadti

Garhmukteshwar Shri Harendra Choudhary Tevatiya

Noida Shri Pankaj Singh

Dadri Shri Tejpal Singh Nagar

Jewar Shri Dhirendra Singh

Sikandrabad Shri Laxmiraj Singh

Bulandshahr Shri Pradeep Chaudhary

Syana Shri Devendra Singh Lodhi

Anupshahr Shri Sanjay Sharma

Debai Shri C.P. Singh

Shikarpur Shri Anil Sharma

Khurja (SC) - Meenakshi Singh

Khair (SC) - Shri Anoop Pradhan Balmiki

Barauli - Thakur Jayveer Singh

Atrauli - Sandeep Singh

Chharra - Ravendra Pal Singh

Koil - Anil Parashar

Iglas (SC) - Rajkumar Sahyogi

Chhata - Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan

Mant - Rajesh Choudhary

Goverdhan - Thakur Meghshyam Singh

Mathura - Shrikant Sharma

Baldev (SC) - Pooran Prakash Jatav

Etmadpur - Dharampal Singh

Agra Cantt (SC) - Dr. G.S. Dharmesh

Agra Sotuh - Yogendra Upadhyaya

Agra North - Purushottam Khandelwal

Agra Rural (SC) - Baby Rani Maurya

Fathepur Sikari - Chaudhary Babulal

Kheragarh - Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha

Fatehabad - Chhotelal Verma

Bah - Rani Pakshalika

Baheri - Chhatrapal Singh

Bhojipura - Bahoranlal Maurya

Round 2

Behat - Naresh Saini

Nakur - Mukesh Chaudhary

Saharnpur Nagar - Rajeev Gumbar

Saharanpur - Jagpal Singh

Deoband - Brijesh Singh Rawat

Rampur Maniharan (SC) - Devendra Nim

Gangoh - Kirat Singh Gurjar

Najibabad - Kunwar Bhartendu Singh

Nagina (SC) - Dr. Yashwant

Barhapur - Sushant Singh

Dhampur - Ashok Kumar Rana

Nehtaur (SC) - Om Kumar

Bijnor - Suchi Mousam Chaudhary

Chandpur - Kamlesh Saini

Noorpur - C.P. Singh

Kanth - Rajesh Kumar Chunnu

Moradabad rural - Krishakant Mishra

Moradabad Nagar - Ritesh Gupta

Kundarki - Kamal Prajapati

Bilari - Parmeshwer Lal Saini

Chandausi (SC) - Gulabo Devi

Asmoli - Harendra Singh (Rinku)

Sambhal - Rajesh Singhal

Chamraua - Mohan Kumar Lodhi

Bilaspur - Baldev Singh Aulakh

Rampur - Aakash Saxena

Milak (SC) - Rajbala

Dhanaura - Rajeev Tarara

Naugawan Sadat Shri Devendra Nagpal

Amroha Shri Ram Singh Saini

Hasapur Shri Mahendra Singh Khadagvanshi

Gunnaur Shri Ajeet Kumar (Raju Yadav)

Bisauli - SC Shri Kushagra Sagar

Sahaswan Shri D.K. Bhardwaj

Bilsi Shri Harish Shakya

Budaun Shri Mahesh Gupta

Shekhupur Shri Dharmendra Shakya

Dataganj Shri Rajeev Singh (Babbu Bhaiya)

Meerganj Dr. D.C Verma

Nawabganj Dr. M.P Aarya Gangwar

Faridpur - SC Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal

Bithari Chainpur Dr. Raghvendra Sharma

Bareilly Dr. Arun Saxena

Barielly Cantt. Shri Sanjeev Aggarwal

Aonla Shri Dharmpal Singh

Katra Shri Veer Vikram Singh

Powayan - SC Shri Chetram Pasi

Shahjahapur Shri Suresh Khanna

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 16:24 [IST]