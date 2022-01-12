YouTube
    UP polls 2022: Maurya who quit BJP to join SP on Jan 14

    New Delhi, Jan 12: Swamy Prasad Maurya who quit the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet on on Tuesday said that he would join the Samajwadi Party on January 14.

    "I will be joining the Samajwadi Party on 14th January. I have not received calls from any small or big politician. If they were cautious on time and worked on public issues, the BJP would not have to face this," ANI quoted Maurya as saying.

    Maurya had joined the BJP after quitting the Bahujan Samaj Party. On Tuesday he announced that he was quitting as the Labour Minister of UP. He had alleged that the BJP had neglected the traders and backward class.

    Maurya who is a powerful OBC leader me Akhilesh Yadav, following which the latter put out a tweet welcoming the former.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 13:53 [IST]
    X