YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP polls 2022: Cong releases second list of 41 candidates

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 20: The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 41 candidates, which includes 16 women, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections starting February 10.

    The list includes Poonam Pandit, who has been fielded from the Syana Assembly constituency. She is an international shooter and rose to limelight during the farmers agitation against the three farm laws, which were later repealed.

    UP polls: Cong releases 2nd list

    The Congress had promised to reserve 40 per cent seats for women candidates in Uttar Pradesh, which is reflected in the second list.

    The list also includes Sikander Valmiki from Agra Cantt (SC) seat. Valmiki is the District President the Akhil Bhartiya Valmiki Mahasabha and also the State president of Karmchari Sangh of Uttar Pradesh Nagar Nigam water department.

    The Congress had earlier released a list of 125 candidates in its first list which had included 50 women.

    With today's list, the Congress has so far announced 166 candidates for Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7. The results will be out on March 10.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022 congress

    Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 13:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X