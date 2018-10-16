India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Hyatt Regency incident: UP Police constitutes 3 teams to trace Ashish Pandey

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lucknow, Oct 16: Uttar Pradesh DG of Police Tuesday constituted three teams to trace Ashish Pandey who is accused of brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency.

    Ashish Pandey
    Ashish Pandey

    Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, was seen brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency in Delhi on October 14. The video of Ashish Pandey brandishing the gun has gone viral.

    DGP OP Singh told a private TV channel, " His (Ashish Pandey) political connection will not come in during the investigation. Whosoever he is, law will prevail."

    Also Read | Look Out Circular issued against neta's son for brandishing gun outside 5-star hotel in Delhi

    "Ashish Pandey has been a gun license holder since 2000 from Ambedkar Nagar district. Can't say, he if he is still using the same weapon," said the DGP.

    BSP leader, Sudhindra Bhadoria, said, "Whosoever he is, proper investigation should be done and action should be taken. The incident doesn't have any connection with BSP. He is neither a leader nor a member of BSP."

    Meanwhile, Hyatt Regency Delhi in its statement said, the safety and security of our guests is our primary concern. We take the incident seriously & have been working with the local police authorities on the same.

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh lucknow bsp

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue