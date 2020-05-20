UP migrant workers bus row: Rebel Congress leader Aditi Singh slams own party

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 20: Aditi Singh, a rebel Congress MLA from Raebareily has once again targeted her own party over the Uttar Pradesh's bus row. The rebel Congress MLA said that most of the buses that were supposed to be sent for the benefit for migrant workers are smaller vehicles and asked what cruel joke is this.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress MLA said, "What is the need of such low level of politics at the time of a disaster. A list of one 1,000 buses was sent and more than half of the registration numbers were fake, 297 were junk buses, 98 were autorickshaws and vehicles like ambulance, 68 vehicles were without any papers. What cruel joke this?".

Provide buses to DMs of Ghaziabad, Noida, UP govt tells Priyanka Gandhi

Further, the Congress MLA said, "Where were the so-called buses when thousands of children from Uttar Preadesh were stranded in Kota, then the Congress government could not leave these children at home, could not even leave them at the border."

What happened in the bus controversary?

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi extended her support to send 1,000 buses to ferry thousands of stranded migrant workers who were wanting to return to their native places in Uttar Pradesh. Soon after the decision, the Congress and the BJP indulged in a war of words in which Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath accepted the offer and asked Gandhi to send the buses to Noida and Ghaziabad by Tuesday afternoon.

Yogi Adityanath okays Priyanka Gandhi's request to run 1,000 migrant buses

As the UP CM came to a conclusion, several officials of the state government claimed that many of the registration numbers of the buses sent by Congress were of two-wheelers, cars or fake numbers.

FIR filed against Congress leaders

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's secretary were booked by police after the state government claimed for the fake numbers.

However, the Congress rejected Yogi Adityanath-let state government's claim and challenged it to conduct a "physical verification" of the buses. Later, a state government spokesman claimed that nearly 100 vehicles on the Congress list were not buses.