UP: Man beaten to death in Sultanpur after altercation

India

oi-PTI

Sultanpur (UP), Jun 24: A 25-year-old man was beaten to death at the Katka Khanpur market area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night around 10.30 pm.

Some unidentified people beat him up leading to his death, Gosaiganj police station incharge Sandeep Kumar Rai said.

Rai said the man, identified as Prabhakar Mishra, was addicted to alcohol for a long time.

It has been learnt that he had an altercation with the owner of a factory in the vicinity over some minor issue, police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

PTI

Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 15:55 [IST]