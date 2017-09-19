UP loan waiver turns cruel joke, Mathura farmer gets loan relief of 1 paisa

A farmer from Mathura on Tuesday was in for a shock after he received a certificate waiving off one paisa of his outstanding farm loan of over Rs. 1.5 lakh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's much-hyped farmer loan waiver scheme.

Chiddhi, who owns a few bighas of land, said he had taken a crop loan of Rs. 1.55 lakh from the Punjab National Bank about six years ago.The certificate, handed over by the district administration, gave a waiver of just 1 paisa on his outstanding loan.

This government is making fun of us farmers," Chhiddi told TOI, further adding that he doesn't know if this is a mistake by the bank or reality.

He claimed that others who had taken similar loans had received a full waiver.

Recently, In Etawah district, the government handed over the certificate of waiving off 19 and 50 paise to the dismay of several poor farmers.

The state government has announced a Rs 32,000 crore scheme to waive farm loans of up to Rs 1 lakh by lending institution as on or before March 31, 2016.

The state ministers reportedly blamed it on typing error or faulty software.

