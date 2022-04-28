YouTube
    UP govt removes 10,923 unauthorised loudspeakers, lowers volume of 35,221

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Apr 28: The Uttar Pradesh government has removed 10,923 unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and also lowered the volume of 35,221 loudspeakers to within the permissible limits.

    The drive was recently launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. He had instructed officials to ensure that the sound of loudspeakers do not disturb others outside the premises where it was installed. He also said that no permission would be granted for installing loudspeakers at new sites.

    Until April 27, the government had removed 10,923 loudspeakers a across 12 administrative zones in the state in compliance of the directives of the Allahabad High Court.

    The highest number of loudspeakers removed were in Lucknow (2,395), Gorakhpur (1,788), Varanasi (1,366) and Meerut (1,204). ADG Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that the police had established communication with 37,300 religious heads over the matter.

    Read more about:

    loudspeakers uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 8:33 [IST]
