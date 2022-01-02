UP Elections: BJP reaches out to 80 Brahmin organisations to voters from the community

UP govt plays ‘jail-jail’ with criminals, gangsters: PM Modi in Meerut

India

oi-Deepika S

Meerut, Jan 02: Taking a dig at previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said gangsters and criminals used to play their own games in Uttar Pradesh earlier but the Yogi Adityanath government now plays "jail-jail" with them.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Prime Minister noted the change of ethos in the state of Uttar Pradesh where earlier criminals and mafias used to play their games. He recalled the period where illegal occupation, harassing daughters used to go scot free.

He remembered the insecurity and lawlessness of earlier times. He lauded that now the Yogi government is imposing fear of law among such criminals. This change has brought confidence among the daughters of bringing laurels for the entire country.

"The result of these games played by earlier governments was that people were forced to leave their ancestral homes and there was an exodus," the prime minister claimed.

"Now, the Yogi government is playing 'jail-jail' with such criminals. Five years ago, the daughters of Meerut used to fear leaving their homes after evening. Today, the daughters of Meerut are bringing laurels to the entire country," Modi said.

Taking an apparent dig at Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Modi said, "The role of the government should be that of a guardian. Competence should be encouraged. In the event of youths committing a mistake, it should not be ignored by saying 'boys do make mistakes'."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 20:18 [IST]