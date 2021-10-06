UP govt denies permission to Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Mobile internet suspended in Sitapur where Priyanka is kept under detention

New Delhi, Oct 6: Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh has denied permission to a Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri as Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Lucknow.

"Section 144 of CrPC implemented in the state capital Lucknow with immediate effect. Section 144 will remain in force in the capital till November 8 to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to COVID-19 rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers' protests," an official note signed by Piyush Mordia, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) said.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Case against Priyanka, Deependra Hooda, Ajay Kumar Lallu in Sitapur

KC Venugopal had written to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking permission for a five-member delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit on 6 October to meet the families of four farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday to express their condolence.

The political leaders across the country including the newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi formed a beeline to meet the bereaved families. However, the UP government, so far, has not allowed him to meet the families.

Congress Secretary Priyanka Vadra was detained as a guest in Sitapur on Monday before registering an FIR for "disturbing the peace" in the area.

However, dodging the cops a delegation from Trinamool Congress meet the victims' families on Tuesday.

Violence broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday evening killing eight - four from the BJP and four farmers.

Farmers alleged that Union Minister for state for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashsish Mishra's car knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road. In a fit of rage, the farmers forced the two vehicles to stop and set them on fire before thrashing some passengers.

The opposition parties are demanding the government to sack Ajay Mishra and for a probe by a sitting judge of Supreme Court.

