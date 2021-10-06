UP government changes its earlier stand, allows Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Mobile internet suspended in Sitapur where Priyanka is kept under detention

New Delhi, Oct 6: The Uttar Pradesh government has finally given permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday.

After refusing to give permission to a five-member delegation led by Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, the under-fire state government reversed its earlier stand to give nod to Congress leaders to meet the bereaved families of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"The state government has given permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three other people to visit Lakhimpur Kheri," informed the Home Department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Rahul Gandhi is already on the way to Lucknow by flight, while Priyanka Gandhi is arrested and kept at a guest house in Sitapur. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to accompany the Gandhis during their visit to Lakhimpur Kheri.

However, Yogi Adityanath's government had earlier denied permission to the Congress delegation as Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Lucknow.

"The government has denied permission to Rahul Gandhi. If he arrives in Lucknow, we will request him at the airport not to visit Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur. Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Magistrate (DM) of Lakhimpur and Sitapur urged us to stop him from coming in wake of local law and order situation," Lucknow Police Commissioner had said.

On Sunday evening, a jeep owned by Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra mowed down a few farmers, triggering violence which killed eight, including four farmers. Since then, the political leaders from opposition parties across the country formed a beeline to meet the victims' families, but the UP government denied permission to enter Lakhimpur Kheri.

However, the TMC leaders dodged the police and met the families of four farmers killed in the violence on Wednesday.