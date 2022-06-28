YouTube
    UP: Gas pipeline bursts in Muzaffarnagar, 1 killed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Muzaffarnagar, Jun 28: One person was killed and one other injured when a pressure machine of a gas pipeline busted on Bhopa road here, police said on Tuesday.

    UP: Gas pipeline bursts in Muzaffarnagar, 1 killed
    Representational Image

    According to SHO Sushil Kumar Saini, the incident took place when Vishnu (30), resident of Bachach Singh Colony, was travelling on his scooty late on Monday night and suddenly the pressure machine busted.

    Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) supplies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by pipeline in the locality, he said, adding that investigation is on and action will be taken according to the findings.

    PTI

